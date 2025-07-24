Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio

•
Barcelona, Spain
-
Architects: Cierto Estudio
- Area: 8700 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Marta Vidal, Jose Hevia
-
Manufacturers: Cortizo, Knauf, XILONOR
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing
- Office Lead Architects: Marta Benedicto, Ivet Gasol, Carlota de Gispert, Anna Llonch, Lucia Millet, Clara Vidal, Mariana Gomes
- Design Team: Cierto Estudio
- Landscape Architecture: Beatriz Borque + Miquel Mariné
- General Constructing: Ángel Gil
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bernuz-Fernández Arquitectes S.L.P.
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Eletresjota Tecnics Associats S.L.P.
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica +10 SCCL
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea Acústica S.L.
- City: Barcelona
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Winning the 2017 international competition organized by the Institut Municipal de l'Habitatge i Rehabilitació de Barcelona (IMHAB), Cierto Estudio proposed a groundbreaking design for the Illa Glòries block, situated at the nexus of Barcelona's 22@ technological district and the historic Eixample neighborhood.