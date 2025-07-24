Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio

+ 30

Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing

Office Lead Architects: Marta Benedicto, Ivet Gasol, Carlota de Gispert, Anna Llonch, Lucia Millet, Clara Vidal, Mariana Gomes

Design Team: Cierto Estudio

Landscape Architecture: Beatriz Borque + Miquel Mariné

General Constructing: Ángel Gil

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bernuz-Fernández Arquitectes S.L.P.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Eletresjota Tecnics Associats S.L.P.

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica +10 SCCL

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea Acústica S.L.

City: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Winning the 2017 international competition organized by the Institut Municipal de l'Habitatge i Rehabilitació de Barcelona (IMHAB), Cierto Estudio proposed a groundbreaking design for the Illa Glòries block, situated at the nexus of Barcelona's 22@ technological district and the historic Eixample neighborhood.