Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio

Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio

Save

Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - Exterior PhotographyIlla Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - Interior Photography, BalconyIlla Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairIlla Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - Interior Photography, BalconyIlla Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Social Housing
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects: Cierto Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marta Vidal, Jose Hevia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cortizo, Knauf, XILONOR
  • Office Lead Architects: Marta Benedicto, Ivet Gasol, Carlota de Gispert, Anna Llonch, Lucia Millet, Clara Vidal, Mariana Gomes
  • Design Team: Cierto Estudio
  • Landscape Architecture: Beatriz Borque + Miquel Mariné
  • General Constructing: Ángel Gil
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Bernuz-Fernández Arquitectes S.L.P.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Eletresjota Tecnics Associats S.L.P.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Societat Orgànica +10 SCCL
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Àurea Acústica S.L.
  • City: Barcelona
  • Country: Spain
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio - Interior Photography, Balcony
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Winning the 2017 international competition organized by the Institut Municipal de l'Habitatge i Rehabilitació de Barcelona (IMHAB), Cierto Estudio proposed a groundbreaking design for the Illa Glòries block, situated at the nexus of Barcelona's 22@ technological district and the historic Eixample neighborhood.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cierto Estudio
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingSpain
Cite: "Illa Glòries Social Housing / Cierto Estudio" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032336/illa-glories-social-housing-cierto-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags