Patio House / Solum Studio

Patio House / Solum Studio - Image 2 of 26Patio House / Solum Studio - Interior PhotographyPatio House / Solum Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, ChairPatio House / Solum Studio - Interior Photography, ConcretePatio House / Solum Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Avola, Italy
  • Architects: Solum Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carl Hansen, Fornace Sant'Anselmo, Ideal Work, Sicilianagessi, dnd
  • Team: Mattia Agates, Lorenzo Campagna, Filippo Gismondi, Alessandro Loda
  • Collaborators: Gian Mario Vecchiato
  • City: Avola
  • Country: Italy
Patio House / Solum Studio - Image 2 of 26
© Nicolò Panzeri

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sicily, in the province of Syracuse, the patio house fully occupies the buildable area of the plot: a narrow strip of land stretching toward the sea and ending on a cliff. The project develops longitudinally, from the access road to the sea, and is conceived as an introverted oasis that opens toward the seascape through the living area.

About this office
Solum Studio
Concrete

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesItaly
Cite: "Patio House / Solum Studio " 28 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032334/patio-house-solum-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

