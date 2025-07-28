Patio House / Solum Studio

•
Avola, Italy
-
Architects: Solum Studio
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
-
Manufacturers: Carl Hansen, Fornace Sant'Anselmo, Ideal Work, Sicilianagessi, dnd
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team: Mattia Agates, Lorenzo Campagna, Filippo Gismondi, Alessandro Loda
- Collaborators: Gian Mario Vecchiato
- City: Avola
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Sicily, in the province of Syracuse, the patio house fully occupies the buildable area of the plot: a narrow strip of land stretching toward the sea and ending on a cliff. The project develops longitudinally, from the access road to the sea, and is conceived as an introverted oasis that opens toward the seascape through the living area.