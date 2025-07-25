House near Vienna / Balissat Kaçani + Jann Erhard

+ 22

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Balissat Kaçani, Jann Erhard

Statics: Zivilingenieur DI Andrzej Glogowski

Building Physics And Acoustics: K2 Bauphysik

Construction Work: Goran Pavic

Metal Work: Göschl Metallbau

Carpentry: Tischlerei Martin Pichler

Plumbing And Heating Engineering: S.P.R.I.N.C.L.A

Electrical Engineering: Elektro-X

City: Baden bei Wien

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Next to the tracks of the Baden railway and behind a former factory owner's villa, the house occupies an introverted yet exposed plot between the tram line and the garden. Along the curve of the tram tracks, lined with tall, old trees, a private path tangentially opens up an almost square section of what was once the large garden of a factory owner's villa.