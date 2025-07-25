House near Vienna / Balissat Kaçani + Jann Erhard

•
Baden bei Wien, Austria
-
Architects: Balissat Kaçani, Jann Erhard
- Area: 10 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Willem Pab
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Balissat Kaçani, Jann Erhard
- Statics: Zivilingenieur DI Andrzej Glogowski
- Building Physics And Acoustics: K2 Bauphysik
- Construction Work: Goran Pavic
- Metal Work: Göschl Metallbau
- Carpentry: Tischlerei Martin Pichler
- Plumbing And Heating Engineering: S.P.R.I.N.C.L.A
- Electrical Engineering: Elektro-X
- City: Baden bei Wien
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Next to the tracks of the Baden railway and behind a former factory owner's villa, the house occupies an introverted yet exposed plot between the tram line and the garden. Along the curve of the tram tracks, lined with tall, old trees, a private path tangentially opens up an almost square section of what was once the large garden of a factory owner's villa.