Multi-Unit House / PL.Architekci

Houses • Poznań, Poland Architects: PL.Architekci

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 480 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Piotr Krajewski

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sto Milke , VMZINC , Yawal Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Bartek Bajon, Katarzyna Cynka - Bajon, Bartosz Stanek

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: BSD Konstrukcje + Mikolaj Kujath

City: Poznań

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed for a family of 5. The investors intended the functional program to be very extensive: a living area with a wide sofa and a large dining room (the investors have a large family and like to invite guests); a large kitchen with an everyday table plus a dirty kitchen. Each child was to have their own dressing room and small bathroom; double bedroom with bathroom and dressing room; office and fitness zone with saunas and guest room. In the basement, investors dreamed of a wine cellar and another pickle kitchen. When designing the house, from the very beginning, we were looking for suitable places for numerous paintings and furniture - family souvenirs... and even a casement window saved from one of the houses.