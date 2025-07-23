Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Multi-Unit House / PL.Architekci - Image 2 of 36Multi-Unit House / PL.Architekci - Exterior PhotographyMulti-Unit House / PL.Architekci - Interior Photography, Living Room, Lighting, Chair, GlassMulti-Unit House / PL.Architekci - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: PL.Architekci
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Piotr Krajewski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, Milke, VMZINC, Yawal
Multi-Unit House / PL.Architekci
© Piotr Krajewski

Text description provided by the architects. The house was designed for a family of 5. The investors intended the functional program to be very extensive: a living area with a wide sofa and a large dining room (the investors have a large family and like to invite guests); a large kitchen with an everyday table plus a dirty kitchen. Each child was to have their own dressing room and small bathroom; double bedroom with bathroom and dressing room; office and fitness zone with saunas and guest room. In the basement, investors dreamed of a wine cellar and another pickle kitchen. When designing the house, from the very beginning, we were looking for suitable places for numerous paintings and furniture - family souvenirs... and even a casement window saved from one of the houses.

About this office
PL.Architekci
Materials

ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPoland

