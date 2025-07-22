Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
TDX Ice Factory / NU architecture & design

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Showroom
Cầu Kho, Vietnam
TDX Ice Factory / NU architecture & design - Image 16 of 21
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked away in a quiet alley of Ho Chi Minh City, a 4,000m² former ice factory has been reimagined as TDX Ice Factory — a compound comprising a showroom, office, and event spaces. Designed by NU architecture & design for the Vietnamese furniture brand District Eight, the project embraces adaptive reuse, transforming an abandoned industrial shell into a place grounded in material honesty, cultural memory, and craftsmanship. NU architecture & design was responsible for the public-facing components of the project, including the entrance, façade, exterior event space, and restrooms. More than a functional upgrade, the design had to reflect District Eight's identity, defined by precision, cultural continuity, and a deep commitment to craft.

NU architecture & design
