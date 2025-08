+ 22

Category: Houses

Architect: Mário Martins

Team: Nuno Colaço; Sónia Fialho; Mariana Franco; Raquel Cravinho

Engineering: Nuno Grave Engenharia

Landscape: MundoVerde - Arquitetura Paisagista e Ambiente

Construction: Marques Antunes Engenharia Lda

City: Lagos

Country: Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is called Casa da Ria as it is near the Alvor Estuary, over which it has panoramic and ever changing views due to the varying tides.