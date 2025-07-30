The Communal Barbecue / h3o architects

-
Architects: h3o architects
- Area: 1700 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jose Hevia, Lluis Tudela
-
Lead Architects: Joan Gener, Miquel Ruiz y Adrià Orriols
- Category: Park
- Lead Team: Joan Gener, Miquel Ruiz, Adrià Orriols
- Design Team: Marcel Heras, Ramon Illan, Paula Widonska
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Carolina Valero
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ofici Arquitectura
- Landscape Architecture: Mercè Lorente
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Natura Montfred
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via Bizzuno
- City: Conjunt de Castell d'Aro
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. h3o architects, an architecture studio based in Barcelona, presents The Communal Barbecue (La Barbacoa Comunal) a project for urban and landscape renewal in the industrial area of Castell d'Aro, at the heart of the Costa Brava. This 1,700m² intervention has transformed a former parking lot into a plaza with a distinctive identity, characterised by its vibrant colour and communal spirit, designed both for residents and the pedestrians and cyclists who pass through the Baix Empordà area.