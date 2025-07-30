Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Park
Conjunt de Castell d'Aro, Spain
  • Architects: h3o architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jose Hevia, Lluis Tudela
  • Lead Architects: Joan Gener, Miquel Ruiz y Adrià Orriols
  • Category: Park
  • Lead Team: Joan Gener, Miquel Ruiz, Adrià Orriols
  • Design Team: Marcel Heras, Ramon Illan, Paula Widonska
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Carolina Valero
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ofici Arquitectura
  • Landscape Architecture: Mercè Lorente
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Natura Montfred
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Via Bizzuno
  • City: Conjunt de Castell d'Aro
  • Country: Spain
The Communal Barbecue / h3o architects
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. h3o architects, an architecture studio based in Barcelona, presents The Communal Barbecue (La Barbacoa Comunal) a project for urban and landscape renewal in the industrial area of Castell d'Aro, at the heart of the Costa Brava. This 1,700m² intervention has transformed a former parking lot into a plaza with a distinctive identity, characterised by its vibrant colour and communal spirit, designed both for residents and the pedestrians and cyclists who pass through the Baix Empordà area.

Project gallery

"The Communal Barbecue / h3o architects" 30 Jul 2025.

