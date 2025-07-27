Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Peru
  5. House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos

House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos

Save

House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardHouse in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, ConcreteHouse in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Cieneguilla, Peru
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Christian Vásquez, Milagros López
  • Technical Team: Joao Gabriel
  • Construction: Vásquez & López Arquitectos
  • Civil Engineer: Julio Silva
  • City: Cieneguilla
  • Country: Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Eleazar Cuadros

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the Lurín River Valley, the place where many pre-Hispanic cultures developed. It is proposed as a large block of mass that occupies the entire permitted front of the lot, reserving the back part for the privacy of the family it hosts. This initial decision gives it a marked stereotomic character, with a sense of weight and significant mass, a block that is linked to the ground or emerges from it, whose spaces and the materiality that compose them propose an integration with the essence and cultural past of the territory in which it is located.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vásquez & López Arquitectos
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPeru
Cite: "House in Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos" [Casa en Cieneguilla / Vásquez & López Arquitectos] 27 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032291/house-in-cieneguilla-vasquez-and-lopez-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags