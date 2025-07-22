City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

+ 58

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along a verdant slope overlooking downtown Austin, the City Park Residence by Alterstudio Architecture is delicately interwoven into the rugged beauty of its surroundings. In a dramatic panorama, the rolling hills of western Austin frame the urban skyline with the iconic Pennybacker Bridge in a picturesque mid-ground. Suspended in dynamic tension between these extravagant views and the intimacy of a private court, the constant allure of the spectacular is counterbalanced by grounded elements that offer moments of pause and embrace.