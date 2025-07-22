City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

-
Architects: Alterstudio Architecture
- Area: 718 m²
Photographs:Casey Dunn Photography
Manufacturers: CEA, California Faucets, Dekton, Julien SmartStation, Mitsubishi HVAC system, Quantum Windows & Doors, Wolf
- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Team: Kevin Alter, Ernesto Cragnolino, Tim Whitehill, Haifa Hammami, Daniel Shumaker, Matt Slusarek, Elizabeth Sydnor, Shelley McDavid
- Structural Engineer: M. Scott Williamson
- City: Austin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Perched along a verdant slope overlooking downtown Austin, the City Park Residence by Alterstudio Architecture is delicately interwoven into the rugged beauty of its surroundings. In a dramatic panorama, the rolling hills of western Austin frame the urban skyline with the iconic Pennybacker Bridge in a picturesque mid-ground. Suspended in dynamic tension between these extravagant views and the intimacy of a private court, the constant allure of the spectacular is counterbalanced by grounded elements that offer moments of pause and embrace.