Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture

Save

City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - Image 2 of 63City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - Image 3 of 63City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, ChairCity Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - Image 5 of 63City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - More Images+ 58

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Austin, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture - Image 2 of 63
© Casey Dunn Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along a verdant slope overlooking downtown Austin, the City Park Residence by Alterstudio Architecture is delicately interwoven into the rugged beauty of its surroundings. In a dramatic panorama, the rolling hills of western Austin frame the urban skyline with the iconic Pennybacker Bridge in a picturesque mid-ground. Suspended in dynamic tension between these extravagant views and the intimacy of a private court, the constant allure of the spectacular is counterbalanced by grounded elements that offer moments of pause and embrace.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Alterstudio Architecture
Office

Materials

WoodSteelStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "City Park Residence / Alterstudio Architecture" 22 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032290/city-park-residence-alterstudio-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags