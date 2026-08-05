HD House / Desvão Atelier

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Architects: Desvão Atelier
- Area: 2852 ft
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
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Manufacturers: BRUMA, CIN, Efapel, FENESTEVES, Loja do microcimento, Normo, Nuda Collection, SIMES, Torrense, Zangra
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Lead Architect: Frederico Vicente
Text description provided by the architects. Casa HD is located within a residential enclave between Sesimbra and the village of Azeitão, occupying a trapezoidal plot bounded by the access road to the east and adjacent buildings to the north and south. While the topography is relatively gentle, the existing slope was leveraged to raise the construction one metre above street level, eliminating the need for major earthworks and enhancing visual and spatial autonomy. Situated near the Arrábida Natural Park, the site benefits from a striking natural backdrop dominated by the surrounding mountain range. The landscape is characterized by cork oaks, holm oaks, and scattered low vegetation, typical of the Portuguese montado ecosystem.