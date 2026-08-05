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HD House / Desvão Atelier

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HD House / Desvão Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, WoodHD House / Desvão Atelier - Exterior Photography, GardenHD House / Desvão Atelier - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, DoorHD House / Desvão Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopHD House / Desvão Atelier - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Houses
Sesimbra, Portugal
  • Architects: Desvão Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2852 ft
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRUMA, CIN, Efapel, FENESTEVES, Loja do microcimento, Normo, Nuda Collection, SIMES, Torrense, Zangra
  • Lead Architect: Frederico Vicente
  • Category: Houses
  • Specialty Projects: Engenheiro Ricardo Lino Moura
  • Landscaping: Arq. João Silva
  • City: Sesimbra
  • Country: Portugal
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HD House / Desvão Atelier - Interior Photography
© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Text description provided by the architects. Casa HD is located within a residential enclave between Sesimbra and the village of Azeitão, occupying a trapezoidal plot bounded by the access road to the east and adjacent buildings to the north and south. While the topography is relatively gentle, the existing slope was leveraged to raise the construction one metre above street level, eliminating the need for major earthworks and enhancing visual and spatial autonomy. Situated near the Arrábida Natural Park, the site benefits from a striking natural backdrop dominated by the surrounding mountain range. The landscape is characterized by cork oaks, holm oaks, and scattered low vegetation, typical of the Portuguese montado ecosystem.

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Cite: "HD House / Desvão Atelier" [Casa HD / Desvão Atelier] 05 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032288/hd-house-desvao-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

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