HD House / Desvão Atelier

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Houses • Sesimbra, Portugal Architects: Desvão Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2852 ft

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Lourenço Teixeira de Abreu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: BRUMA , CIN , Efapel , FENESTEVES , Loja do microcimento , Normo , Nuda Collection , SIMES , Torrense , Zangra

Lead Architect: Frederico Vicente

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Category: Houses

Specialty Projects: Engenheiro Ricardo Lino Moura

Landscaping: Arq. João Silva

City: Sesimbra

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa HD is located within a residential enclave between Sesimbra and the village of Azeitão, occupying a trapezoidal plot bounded by the access road to the east and adjacent buildings to the north and south. While the topography is relatively gentle, the existing slope was leveraged to raise the construction one metre above street level, eliminating the need for major earthworks and enhancing visual and spatial autonomy. Situated near the Arrábida Natural Park, the site benefits from a striking natural backdrop dominated by the surrounding mountain range. The landscape is characterized by cork oaks, holm oaks, and scattered low vegetation, typical of the Portuguese montado ecosystem.