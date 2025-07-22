AIR Circular Campus and Cooking Club / OMA + Zarch Collaboratives

+ 19

Category: Restaurant

Partner In Charge: David Gianotten

Associate In Charge: Shinji Takagi

Team: Marina Bonet, Helena Daher Gomes, Raffaele Guercia, Suet Ying Yuen, Maria Aller Rey

Product Design: Andreu Carulla Studio

Model Making: Arthur Wong, Matteo Fontana, Marc Heumer, Alisa Kutsenko

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. How do we transform fine dining from an exclusive, passive consumption experience into an active and shared journey? Can fine dining go beyond pleasure and inspire broader thinking about food and the environment, on topics such as responsible ingredient sourcing and food waste? OMA was tasked to design the dining and cooking space for AIR in Singapore, where these questions are addressed.