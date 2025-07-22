AIR Circular Campus and Cooking Club / OMA + Zarch Collaboratives

-
Architects: OMA, Zarch Collaboratives
- Area: 700 m²
-
Photographs:Frans Parthesius
-
- Category: Restaurant
- Partner In Charge: David Gianotten
- Associate In Charge: Shinji Takagi
- Team: Marina Bonet, Helena Daher Gomes, Raffaele Guercia, Suet Ying Yuen, Maria Aller Rey
- Product Design: Andreu Carulla Studio
- Model Making: Arthur Wong, Matteo Fontana, Marc Heumer, Alisa Kutsenko
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. How do we transform fine dining from an exclusive, passive consumption experience into an active and shared journey? Can fine dining go beyond pleasure and inspire broader thinking about food and the environment, on topics such as responsible ingredient sourcing and food waste? OMA was tasked to design the dining and cooking space for AIR in Singapore, where these questions are addressed.