From Inside Looking Out House / K-Thengono Design Studio

+ 26

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Kelvin Thengono

Design Team: Nadia Lee

Technical Team: Fachrudin Faruq

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce

Landscape Architecture: Larch Studio

General Constructing: Bonucci (Interior Contractor)

Engineering & Consulting > Other: PT Susanto Ciptajaya

City: Kecamatan Penjaringan

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Between Privacy and Openness, a House Offering Scenic Ocean Views – From Inside Looking Out is a four-story residence designed for a couple who wanted an airy family home with a tropical resort ambiance. Situated in Jakarta's upscale Pantai Mutiara neighborhood, the site features an east-west orientation, with the eastern side overlooking a canal and the western side facing the main street and a busy cafe. K-Thengono Design Studio utilizes this orientation to arrange the building's programs based on their contextual views.