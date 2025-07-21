From Inside Looking Out House / K-Thengono Design Studio

-
Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
- Area: 1435 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Indra Wiras
-
Lead Architects: Kelvin Thengono
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Kelvin Thengono
- Design Team: Nadia Lee
- Technical Team: Fachrudin Faruq
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
- Landscape Architecture: Larch Studio
- General Constructing: Bonucci (Interior Contractor)
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: PT Susanto Ciptajaya
- City: Kecamatan Penjaringan
- Country: Indonesia
Between Privacy and Openness, a House Offering Scenic Ocean Views – From Inside Looking Out is a four-story residence designed for a couple who wanted an airy family home with a tropical resort ambiance. Situated in Jakarta's upscale Pantai Mutiara neighborhood, the site features an east-west orientation, with the eastern side overlooking a canal and the western side facing the main street and a busy cafe. K-Thengono Design Studio utilizes this orientation to arrange the building's programs based on their contextual views.