World
  5. From Inside Looking Out House / K-Thengono Design Studio

From Inside Looking Out House / K-Thengono Design Studio

Houses
Kecamatan Penjaringan, Indonesia
  • Architects: K-Thengono Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1435
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Indra Wiras
  • Lead Architects: Kelvin Thengono
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Kelvin Thengono
  • Design Team: Nadia Lee
  • Technical Team: Fachrudin Faruq
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Erreluce
  • Landscape Architecture: Larch Studio
  • General Constructing: Bonucci (Interior Contractor)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: PT Susanto Ciptajaya
  • City: Kecamatan Penjaringan
  • Country: Indonesia
From Inside Looking Out House / K-Thengono Design Studio - Interior Photography
© Indra Wiras

Between Privacy and Openness, a House Offering Scenic Ocean Views – From Inside Looking Out is a four-story residence designed for a couple who wanted an airy family home with a tropical resort ambiance. Situated in Jakarta's upscale Pantai Mutiara neighborhood, the site features an east-west orientation, with the eastern side overlooking a canal and the western side facing the main street and a busy cafe. K-Thengono Design Studio utilizes this orientation to arrange the building's programs based on their contextual views.

K-Thengono Design Studio
K-Thengono Design Studio
Office

