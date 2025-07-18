A House Looking to A Cedrus Tree / Cedrus Studio

-
Architects: Cedrus Studio
- Area: 590 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Lead Architects: Mohammad Mehdi Saeidi
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Mohammad Mehdi Saeidi, Donya Forghani
- Design Team: Shadi Hajian, Sanaz Shabani
- Technical Team: Mahsa Masoumzadeh, Kamyar Tolo Behboud, Shahbaz Shaheli
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is located in Alborz Province, on a 1,150-square-meter plot beside a river and a decades-old Cedrus tree. The original structure—an unfinished villa dating back more than 50 years—featured a load-bearing wall system and covered an area of approximately 590 square meters. The project now serves as a recreational residence for a family with two daughters and their spouses.