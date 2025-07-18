Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
A House Looking to A Cedrus Tree / Cedrus Studio

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Refurbishment
Iran
  Architects: Cedrus Studio
  Area: 590
  Year: 2024
  Lead Architects: Mohammad Mehdi Saeidi
More SpecsLess Specs
A House Looking to A Cedrus Tree / Cedrus Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Brick, Concrete, Balcony

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project is located in Alborz Province, on a 1,150-square-meter plot beside a river and a decades-old Cedrus tree. The original structure—an unfinished villa dating back more than 50 years—featured a load-bearing wall system and covered an area of approximately 590 square meters. The project now serves as a recreational residence for a family with two daughters and their spouses.

Cedrus Studio
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentIran
"A House Looking to A Cedrus Tree / Cedrus Studio" 18 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

