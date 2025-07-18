Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

"We need to change the way we think about libraries," a remark from a stage technician during one of many discussions with city officials and facility managers. This renovation project centers on MirikaRoden Nakagawa, a multi-purpose cultural complex located in Nakagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The facility brings together a public library, a multi-purpose hall, and a lifelong learning center. Positioned in the heart of the city and surrounded by amenities such as a children's center and an indoor swimming pool, the complex serves as a vibrant hub for civic culture and community recreation.