Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Japan
  5. Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio

Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio

Save

Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - Interior Photography, ShelvingMirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairMirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingMirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ShelvingMirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Library, Cultural Center
Nakagawa, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Kyoko Omori

"We need to change the way we think about libraries," a remark from a stage technician during one of many discussions with city officials and facility managers. This renovation project centers on MirikaRoden Nakagawa, a multi-purpose cultural complex located in Nakagawa City, Fukuoka Prefecture. The facility brings together a public library, a multi-purpose hall, and a lifelong learning center. Positioned in the heart of the city and surrounded by amenities such as a children's center and an indoor swimming pool, the complex serves as a vibrant hub for civic culture and community recreation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Furumori Koichi architectural design studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryCultural CenterJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryCultural CenterJapan
Cite: "Mirikaroden Nakagawa Cultural Complex / Furumori Koichi architectural design studio" 18 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032242/mirikaroden-nakagawa-furumori-koichi-architectural-design-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags