Category: Houses

Project Team: Filipe Magalhães, Ana Luisa Soares, Ahmed Belkhodja, Lera Samovich, Joana Sendas, João Carlos Lopes

Engineering: mp+pp

Contractor: calipa

City: Matosinhos

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. Within a defined footprint, an unexpected figure arises. The conventional sloped roof of the suburban house is inverted—one side curved, the other straight—producing a peculiar silhouette that disrupts the monotonous suburbia. The volume resembles an exploded box sitting on a translucent plinth.