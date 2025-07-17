Vault House / MS DESIGN STUDIO

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Vault House is a contemporary farmhouse located in Kotna, Gujarat, designed by MS Design Studio as a retreat that seamlessly integrates nature, vernacular architecture, and minimalist design principles. Spanning a built-up area of 6000 sq feet within a 3-acre site, the residence reflects a deliberate balance between earthy materiality and modern spatial planning, creating a timeless living environment deeply rooted in its context.