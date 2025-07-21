Tres Patis House / TwoBo arquitectura

+ 22

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the plains of Empordà, a few kilometers from the Greco-Roman ruins of Empúries, stands Casa Tres Patis, a single-family home of 300 m² that interprets the classic archetypes of the Mediterranean villa in a contemporary language. Designed by Twobo architecture, the project is based on a central idea: to create a livable space where architecture interacts with light, wind, water, and the body.