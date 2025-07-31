Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
New U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara / Miller Hull Partnership

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture, Government
Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Architects: Miller Hull Partnership
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  370260 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kevin Scott
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Decoustics, USG, Abet Laminati, Alucomex, American Hydrotech, Architectural Stone Imports, Daltile, Knauf, Mirmil Products, Morin Corp., Mosa, Otis, PWS International, Penetron, Rainscreen Solutions, Rulon International, Solar Design Associates, United States Bulletproofing, W.R. Meadows Sealtight, Wilsonart
  • Design Team: The Miller Hull Partnership, Page
  • Architecture Offices: Page
  • General Constructing: B.L. Harbert International
  • Landscape Architecture: Knot Studio
  • Interior Design: Integrus
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Interface Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Interface Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Interface Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interface Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Interface Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mayer Reed, Mason & Hanger, Interface Engineering
  • City: Guadalajara
  • Country: Mexico
New U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara / Miller Hull Partnership - Image 2 of 29
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. The Miller Hull Partnership recently completed the new U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara, Mexico, a project designed to integrate with its physical, cultural, and environmental surroundings. This milestone marks Miller Hullʼs third project completed with the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), following the completion of the new U.S. Embassy Niamey, Niger, and the new U.S. Embassy Guatemala City. Navigating nuanced programs through the fundamentals of good design, Miller Hullʼs consulate balances technical and security requirements with the productivity needs of the diplomatic mission.

