New U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara / Miller Hull Partnership

Architects: Miller Hull Partnership
- Area: 370260 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Kevin Scott
- Category: Public Architecture, Government
- Design Team: The Miller Hull Partnership, Page
- Architecture Offices: Page
- General Constructing: B.L. Harbert International
- Landscape Architecture: Knot Studio
- Interior Design: Integrus
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Magnusson Klemencic Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Interface Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mayer Reed, Mason & Hanger, Interface Engineering
- City: Guadalajara
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The Miller Hull Partnership recently completed the new U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara, Mexico, a project designed to integrate with its physical, cultural, and environmental surroundings. This milestone marks Miller Hullʼs third project completed with the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations (OBO), following the completion of the new U.S. Embassy Niamey, Niger, and the new U.S. Embassy Guatemala City. Navigating nuanced programs through the fundamentals of good design, Miller Hullʼs consulate balances technical and security requirements with the productivity needs of the diplomatic mission.