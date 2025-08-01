Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Promenade Samuel-De Champlain / Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker

Promenade Samuel-De Champlain / Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Public Space, Landscape Architecture
Québec, Canada
  • Lead Team: Réal Lestage, Eric Lizotte
  • Design Team: Caroline Beaulieu, Lucie Bibeau, Grégory Taillon, Maria Benech
  • Technical Team: David Gilbert, Luca Fortin, Mélissa Simard
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: AtkinsRéalis, WSP, Tetra Tech
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: François Ménard
  • Project Management: Pomerleau
  • City: Québec
  • Country: Canada
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The recently concluded third phase of the Promenade Samuel-de Champlain, completed fifteen years after the inaugural phase, offers a continuation of the design language while evolving to provide distinct and enhanced visitor amenities. Previously a desolate expanse of highways and rail corridors along the St. Lawrence River, the area was an insurmountable barrier for the inhabitants of the city. The metamorphosis of the highway into an urban boulevard and the relocation of railway tracks unlocked approximately 150,000 square metres of land across 2.5 kilometers, creating an ideal canvas for a significant recreational and cultural project championing active mobility along the riverfront.

Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker
Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureCanada

Cite: "Promenade Samuel-De Champlain / Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker" 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032214/promenade-samuel-de-champlain-daoust-lestage-lizotte-stecker> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags