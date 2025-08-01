Promenade Samuel-De Champlain / Daoust Lestage Lizotte Stecker

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. The recently concluded third phase of the Promenade Samuel-de Champlain, completed fifteen years after the inaugural phase, offers a continuation of the design language while evolving to provide distinct and enhanced visitor amenities. Previously a desolate expanse of highways and rail corridors along the St. Lawrence River, the area was an insurmountable barrier for the inhabitants of the city. The metamorphosis of the highway into an urban boulevard and the relocation of railway tracks unlocked approximately 150,000 square metres of land across 2.5 kilometers, creating an ideal canvas for a significant recreational and cultural project championing active mobility along the riverfront.