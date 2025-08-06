Intergenerational Housing Coop Milieu de l’Île / Pivot coopérative d'architecture

•
Montréal, Canada
-
Architects: Pivot coopérative d'architecture
- Area: 1525 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Annie Fafard
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Pivot coopérative d'architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Groupe CÉMEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Groupe CÉMEC
- Landscape Architecture: Fauteux et associés
- General Constructing: Consortium M.R.
- City: Montréal
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a newly developed Montreal district, Coop Milieu de l'Île is a 91-unit intergenerational housing cooperative, born from a group of committed citizens seeking to address the city's housing crisis by creating affordable, off-market housing.