Intergenerational Housing Coop Milieu de l’Île / Pivot coopérative d'architecture

Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Pivot coopérative d'architecture

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Poincaré

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Groupe CÉMEC

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Groupe CÉMEC

Landscape Architecture: Fauteux et associés

General Constructing: Consortium M.R.

City: Montréal

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a newly developed Montreal district, Coop Milieu de l'Île is a 91-unit intergenerational housing cooperative, born from a group of committed citizens seeking to address the city's housing crisis by creating affordable, off-market housing.