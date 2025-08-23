Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Office Buildings
  Germany
  5. The Cradle Office Building / HPP Architects

The Cradle Office Building / HPP Architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Düsseldorf, Germany
  • Architects: HPP Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ralph Richter
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Derix
  • Design Team: HPP Architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Knippers Helbig GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: TRANSSOLAR Energietechnik GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Bähr Engineering GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: nees Ingenieure GmbH, Drees+Sommer Advanced Building Technologies GmbH
  • City: Düsseldorf
  • Country: Germany
The Cradle Office Building / HPP Architects - Image 2 of 22
© Ralph Richter

Text description provided by the architects. To leave old conventions behind, take new architectural paths, think circular, and design solutions as added value for people, neighborhood, and environment, was the goal of The Cradle's integral planning team right from the start. The office building sits confidently in the heterogeneous urban development constellation of the Düsseldorf Media Harbor and develops an independent architectural language. This language derives from the synergy of the three main pillars of the design - the integral facade, the timber hybrid construction, and the realization of the Cradle to Cradle concept.

Project gallery

