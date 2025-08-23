The Cradle Office Building / HPP Architects

+ 17

Category: Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: HPP Architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Knippers Helbig GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: TRANSSOLAR Energietechnik GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Bähr Engineering GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Other: nees Ingenieure GmbH, Drees+Sommer Advanced Building Technologies GmbH

City: Düsseldorf

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. To leave old conventions behind, take new architectural paths, think circular, and design solutions as added value for people, neighborhood, and environment, was the goal of The Cradle's integral planning team right from the start. The office building sits confidently in the heterogeneous urban development constellation of the Düsseldorf Media Harbor and develops an independent architectural language. This language derives from the synergy of the three main pillars of the design - the integral facade, the timber hybrid construction, and the realization of the Cradle to Cradle concept.