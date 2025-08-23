The Cradle Office Building / HPP Architects

-
Architects: HPP Architects
- Area: 11400 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Ralph Richter
-
Manufacturers: Derix
- Category: Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: HPP Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Knippers Helbig GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: TRANSSOLAR Energietechnik GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Bähr Engineering GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: nees Ingenieure GmbH, Drees+Sommer Advanced Building Technologies GmbH
- City: Düsseldorf
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. To leave old conventions behind, take new architectural paths, think circular, and design solutions as added value for people, neighborhood, and environment, was the goal of The Cradle's integral planning team right from the start. The office building sits confidently in the heterogeneous urban development constellation of the Düsseldorf Media Harbor and develops an independent architectural language. This language derives from the synergy of the three main pillars of the design - the integral facade, the timber hybrid construction, and the realization of the Cradle to Cradle concept.