World
Mangalem 21 / OMA + Kontakt.Ltd

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Tiranë, Albania
  • Architects: Kontakt.Ltd, OMA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  129
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kontakt Design Department
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gutmann, KEIM, Alwitra, Ardex, Dörken, Everest, ROCKWOOL
  • Lead Architects: OMA
  • Lead Team: Arch. Ardita Gusho
  • Project Management: Kontakt. Ltd
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: LEAL
  • City: Tiranë
  • Country: Albania
Mangalem 21 / OMA + Kontakt.Ltd - Image 2 of 70
© Kontakt Design Department

Text description provided by the architects. The project covers a plot of land in the eastern part of the city, bordered by mountains and former communist quarters to the north, and informal settlements from the 1990s to the south. The site has a very prominent slope: the difference between the lowest and the highest point is 27 meters, an equivalent of a nine-story building.

Project gallery

About this office
OMA
Office
Kontakt.Ltd
Office

Material

Concrete

