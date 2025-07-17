Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Terracotta Cafe / Studio Bewell

Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop Interiors
Nai Mueang, Thailand
Text description provided by the architects. This café, set gently over a body of water, draws from the rich local craftsmanship of Korat and materials sourced from the Dan Kwian village, an area famed for its traditional pottery. The project reinterprets these elements in a contemporary language, responding to the design brief, which called for a water-based structure that complements the existing context of "Chai Thung Restaurant", a local restaurant by the pond. The café was envisioned as an additional zone to accommodate customers while maintaining the ambiance of the original space.

