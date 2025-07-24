Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Greece
  5. PetrA Home / React Architects

PetrA Home / React Architects

Save

PetrA Home / React Architects - Exterior PhotographyPetrA Home / React Architects - Image 3 of 29PetrA Home / React Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcretePetrA Home / React Architects - Image 5 of 29PetrA Home / React Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Paros, Greece
  • Architects: React Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kritikos Wood, Nikos Kallergis, Perfect Pools, SMK GROUP-PAROS
  • Lead Team: Natasha Deliyianni, Yiorgos Spiridonos
  • Design Team: Nikoletta Georgopoulou, Sofia Fika
  • Technical Team: Yiannis Vagias
  • Landscape Architecture: Outside- Eva Papadimitriou
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vasileios Zotos
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Paros Prime Real Estate & Construction
  • City: Paros
  • Country: Greece
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PetrA Home / React Architects - Exterior Photography
© Panagiotis Voumvakis

Text description provided by the architects. And he drew threads through the stones and brought forth schist from earth gut's he fixed in place the wide stairs all around the hillside. There alone he laid | White marble fountains | Small pink coupolas | And tall perforated dovecotes | Virtue with its four right angles | And as he thought it beautiful to be in each other's arms the big water filled with love - "Genesis" in The Collected Poems of Odysseus Elytis; Translated by Jeffrey Carson and Nikos Sarris; Published by The John Hopkins University Press, 1997.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
React Architects
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece
Cite: "PetrA Home / React Architects" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032198/petra-home-react-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags