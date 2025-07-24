PetrA Home / React Architects

-
Architects: React Architects
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Panagiotis Voumvakis
Manufacturers: Kritikos Wood, Nikos Kallergis, Perfect Pools, SMK GROUP-PAROS
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Natasha Deliyianni, Yiorgos Spiridonos
- Design Team: Nikoletta Georgopoulou, Sofia Fika
- Technical Team: Yiannis Vagias
- Landscape Architecture: Outside- Eva Papadimitriou
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Vasileios Zotos
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Paros Prime Real Estate & Construction
- City: Paros
- Country: Greece
Text description provided by the architects. And he drew threads through the stones and brought forth schist from earth gut's he fixed in place the wide stairs all around the hillside. There alone he laid | White marble fountains | Small pink coupolas | And tall perforated dovecotes | Virtue with its four right angles | And as he thought it beautiful to be in each other's arms the big water filled with love - "Genesis" in The Collected Poems of Odysseus Elytis; Translated by Jeffrey Carson and Nikos Sarris; Published by The John Hopkins University Press, 1997.