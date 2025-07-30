Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Save

Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteRestyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, ConcreteRestyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, WoodRestyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Sofa, LightingRestyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy
  • Category: Houses, Refurbishment
  • Office Lead Architects: Paolo Didonè, Devvy Comacchio
  • Design Team: Didonè Comacchio Architects
  • Collaborators: Gianmarco Miolo
  • Construction Company: Costruzioni Edili F.lli Minelle di MInelle Massimo & Fabio S.n.c.
  • City: Castelfranco Veneto
  • Country: Italy
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Catalogo Studio - Maria Francesca Lui, Marco Lumini

Text description provided by the architects. The restyling project of a residential building, originally built between the 1960s and 1970s, aims to revitalize and modernize the entire structure, giving it a new life and greater functionality.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentItaly

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentItaly
Cite: "Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects" 30 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032193/restyling-cd-residence-didone-comacchio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags