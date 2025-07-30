Restyling CD Residence / Didonè Comacchio Architects

•
Castelfranco Veneto, Italy
-
Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
-
Manufacturers: AGB, Artek, Carl Hansen, FLOS, Saba, Zampieri cucine
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Office Lead Architects: Paolo Didonè, Devvy Comacchio
- Design Team: Didonè Comacchio Architects
- Collaborators: Gianmarco Miolo
- Construction Company: Costruzioni Edili F.lli Minelle di MInelle Massimo & Fabio S.n.c.
- City: Castelfranco Veneto
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The restyling project of a residential building, originally built between the 1960s and 1970s, aims to revitalize and modernize the entire structure, giving it a new life and greater functionality.