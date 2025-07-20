Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Indonesia
  5. Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects

Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects

Save

Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, ForestRoom Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, PatioRoom Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Exterior PhotographyRoom Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Image 5 of 31Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Temporary Installations
Ciputat Timur, Indonesia
  • Architects: Tamara Wibowo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andreas Widi
  • Lead Architects: Tamara Wibowo
  • Lead Team: Tamara Wibowo
  • Design Team: Berda Karendra Putra, Adi Iman Wicaksono, Abdiel Marvega Shindutirta, Nashrisaf M. Resal, Lie, Kevin Eduardo Ciptadi
  • General Constructing: RAH Contractors
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Estica International Aluminium
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Trijaya Steel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Kencana Elektrindo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: H+ Works
  • Landscape Architecture: Larch Studio
  • Interior Design: Santai Furniture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Tegola Canadese
  • City: Ciputat Timur
  • Country: Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, Forest
© Andreas Widi

"Room" is a spatial meditation on duality—an architectural diptych that explores the delicate tensions between opposing realities. At its core, the installation confronts our binary understandings of space, materiality, and perception, inviting an intellectual dialogue on the boundary between nature and the
built environment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tamara Wibowo Architects
Office

Material

Glass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsIndonesia

Materials and Tags

GlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsIndonesia
Cite: "Room Installation / Tamara Wibowo Architects" 20 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032192/room-installation-tamara-wibowo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags