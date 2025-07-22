Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. Mexico
  5. Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos

Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos

Save

Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodSuuel / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, ColumnSuuel / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairSuuel / CAAM Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, ColumnSuuel / CAAM Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Hostel
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  • Architects: CAAM Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  679
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zaickz Moz, Fernando Farfán
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carpinterías Félix, Cimera, Corporativo Empresarial La Asunción, César Duchen Baños, Distribuidora Ziga, Grupo Cero Costa, Inmobiliaria Ziga Ruiz, SAYER
  • Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja
  • Category: Hostel
  • Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Emilio Díaz, Samantha Reyes, Kevin Sandoval
  • Comunication: Mónica Arellano
  • Client: Circle Development
  • Construction: Cimera Construcción Integral
  • City: Puerto Escondido
  • Country: Mexico
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Fernando Farfán

Suuel is the result of decades of love for Puerto Escondido — An architectural project rooted in conscious growth and design with a strong sense of place—where every space is crafted to engage in dialogue with the environment, honoring the landscape, the local culture, and the slow rhythm of the Oaxacan coast.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CAAM Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelMexico
Cite: "Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos" [Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos] 22 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032185/suuel-caam-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags