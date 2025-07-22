Suuel / CAAM Arquitectos

+ 19

Hostel • Puerto Escondido, Mexico Architects: CAAM Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 679 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Zaickz Moz, Fernando Farfán

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carpinterías Félix , Cimera , Corporativo Empresarial La Asunción , César Duchen Baños , Distribuidora Ziga , Grupo Cero Costa , Inmobiliaria Ziga Ruiz , SAYER

Lead Architects: Camilo Moreno Oliveros, Daniel Moreno Ahuja

Category: Hostel

Design Team: Leslie Cortez, Emilio Díaz, Samantha Reyes, Kevin Sandoval

Comunication: Mónica Arellano

Client: Circle Development

Construction: Cimera Construcción Integral

City: Puerto Escondido

Country: Mexico

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Suuel is the result of decades of love for Puerto Escondido — An architectural project rooted in conscious growth and design with a strong sense of place—where every space is crafted to engage in dialogue with the environment, honoring the landscape, the local culture, and the slow rhythm of the Oaxacan coast.