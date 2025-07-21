Nelson Residential Tower / Powerhouse Company

+ 10

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company completes diamond-shaped residential tower on the Rhine - Just a short distance from the center of Arnhem, on the banks of the Rhine, residential tower NELSON has been completed. Designed by Powerhouse Company for VanWonen, the diamond-shaped building completes a series of buildings along the floodplains, arranged like a subtle 'string of pearls' across the dike landscape. With its striking form and prominent sightlines, NELSON serves as a visual landmark, anchoring the view and defining its place in the city's silhouette.