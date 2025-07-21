Nelson Residential Tower / Powerhouse Company

•
Arnhem, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Powerhouse Company
- Area: 12476 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
-
-
-
-
- Category: Residential
- Partner In Charge: Paul Stavert
- Design Team: Niels Baljet, Michael Schuurman, Daan Masmeijer, Robyne Somé, Azat Dzhunushev, Giovanni Coni
- Installations Advisor: Bouwvisie Raadgevende ingenieurs
- City: Arnhem
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company completes diamond-shaped residential tower on the Rhine - Just a short distance from the center of Arnhem, on the banks of the Rhine, residential tower NELSON has been completed. Designed by Powerhouse Company for VanWonen, the diamond-shaped building completes a series of buildings along the floodplains, arranged like a subtle 'string of pearls' across the dike landscape. With its striking form and prominent sightlines, NELSON serves as a visual landmark, anchoring the view and defining its place in the city's silhouette.