Nelson Residential Tower / Powerhouse Company

Residential
Arnhem, The Netherlands
Nelson Residential Tower / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company completes diamond-shaped residential tower on the Rhine - Just a short distance from the center of Arnhem, on the banks of the Rhine, residential tower NELSON has been completed. Designed by Powerhouse Company for VanWonen, the diamond-shaped building completes a series of buildings along the floodplains, arranged like a subtle 'string of pearls' across the dike landscape. With its striking form and prominent sightlines, NELSON serves as a visual landmark, anchoring the view and defining its place in the city's silhouette.

Powerhouse Company
ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialThe Netherlands

