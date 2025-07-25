Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso

Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso

Save

Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso - Image 3 of 39Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso - Interior Photography, WoodRosa María House / delavegacanolasso - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink, Glass, ChairRosa María House / delavegacanolasso - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, BedRosa María House / delavegacanolasso - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Madrid, Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso - Exterior Photography
© Studio Cafecito

Text description provided by the architects. The House and the Garden
This house is organized around two patios that give shape to the space and infuse it with meaning. They are not merely voids between walls—they are lived spaces that draw the garden into the interior and blur the boundaries between inside and out. In winter, they gather light generously; in summer, the water in the reflecting pool brings coolness and a gentle murmur that quietly accompanies life.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
delavegacanolasso
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032171/rosa-maria-house-delavegacanolasso> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags