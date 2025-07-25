Rosa María House / delavegacanolasso

+ 34

Houses • Madrid, Spain Architects: delavegacanolasso

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Paco Marín, Studio Cafecito

Lead Architects: Ignacio de la Vega, Pilar Cano Lasso

Category: Houses

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The House and the Garden

This house is organized around two patios that give shape to the space and infuse it with meaning. They are not merely voids between walls—they are lived spaces that draw the garden into the interior and blur the boundaries between inside and out. In winter, they gather light generously; in summer, the water in the reflecting pool brings coolness and a gentle murmur that quietly accompanies life.