Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Sandeep Khosla and Amaresh Anand

Landscape Architecture: Dewa Kusuma

City: Raipur

Country: India

CLIENT AND BRIEF – Our clients commissioned us to masterplan a 42-acre villa development in Raipur—Rama Greens—featuring 90 villas across four types, a well-equipped clubhouse, and ample green and lung spaces to promote community living.