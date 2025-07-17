Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates

•
Raipur, India
-
Architects: Khosla Associates
- Area: 55000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project
-
Lead Architects: Sandeep Khosla and Amaresh Anand
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Sandeep Khosla and Amaresh Anand
- Landscape Architecture: Dewa Kusuma
- City: Raipur
- Country: India
CLIENT AND BRIEF – Our clients commissioned us to masterplan a 42-acre villa development in Raipur—Rama Greens—featuring 90 villas across four types, a well-equipped clubhouse, and ample green and lung spaces to promote community living.