Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. India
  5. Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates

Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates

Save

Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - Image 2 of 37Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, TableGulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - Interior PhotographyGulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - Image 5 of 37Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Raipur, India
  • Design Team: Sandeep Khosla and Amaresh Anand
  • Landscape Architecture: Dewa Kusuma
  • City: Raipur
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates - Image 2 of 37
© Ishita Sitwala | The Fishy Project

CLIENT AND BRIEF – Our clients commissioned us to masterplan a 42-acre villa development in Raipur—Rama Greens—featuring 90 villas across four types, a well-equipped clubhouse, and ample green and lung spaces to promote community living.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Khosla Associates
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Gulmohar Clubhouse / Khosla Associates" 17 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032147/gulmohar-clubhouse-khosla-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags