Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. AP House / ALE Estudio

AP House / ALE Estudio

Save

AP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Closet, WoodAP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopAP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairAP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairAP House / ALE Estudio - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Alegría Zorrilla, María Ramos
  • Construction Company: Proingenia proyectos
  • Kitchen And Carpentry: CUBRO
  • Furniture: Ondarreta
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood
© Sergio Pradana
Save this picture!
AP House / ALE Estudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Chair
© Sergio Pradana
Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ALE Estudio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "AP House / ALE Estudio" [Casa AP / ALE Estudio] 16 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032146/ap-house-ale-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags