World
  5. Fab Tree Hab / TerreformONE

Fab Tree Hab / TerreformONE

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Landscape
New Windsor, United States
  • Category: Urbanism, Landscape
  • Lead Team: Vivian Kuan
  • Design Team: Nicholas Lynch, Avantika Velho, Claudia D'Auria, Mamoun Friedrich-Grosvenor, Grace Morenko, River Prud’Homme, Brook Boughton
  • Office Lead Architects: Mitchell Joachim
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arch Production and Design - Evan Collierm GreenCastle Building Solutions, Robert Silman Associates Structural Engineers, A.J. Dederick (President) - DCM Fabrication
  • Landscape Architecture: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Aidan Ackerman, Timothy A. Volk.
  • City: New Windsor
  • Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Fab Tree Hab is a terrestrial reef and grafted tree structure designed as a multispecies habitat. Located near the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY, the project combines indigenous tree-grafting practices with computationally designed timber scaffolds. It reimagines architecture as a co-creative process with nature, aiming to increase biodiversity while replacing harmful industrial materials with regenerative, bio-based alternatives.

