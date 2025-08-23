Fab Tree Hab / TerreformONE

+ 13

Category: Urbanism, Landscape

Lead Team: Vivian Kuan

Design Team: Nicholas Lynch, Avantika Velho, Claudia D'Auria, Mamoun Friedrich-Grosvenor, Grace Morenko, River Prud’Homme, Brook Boughton

Office Lead Architects: Mitchell Joachim

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arch Production and Design - Evan Collierm GreenCastle Building Solutions, Robert Silman Associates Structural Engineers, A.J. Dederick (President) - DCM Fabrication

Landscape Architecture: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Aidan Ackerman, Timothy A. Volk.

City: New Windsor

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The Fab Tree Hab is a terrestrial reef and grafted tree structure designed as a multispecies habitat. Located near the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY, the project combines indigenous tree-grafting practices with computationally designed timber scaffolds. It reimagines architecture as a co-creative process with nature, aiming to increase biodiversity while replacing harmful industrial materials with regenerative, bio-based alternatives.