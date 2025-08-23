Fab Tree Hab / TerreformONE

•
New Windsor, United States
-
Architects: TerreformONE
- Area: 1000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Mitchell Joachim
- Lead Team: Vivian Kuan
- Design Team: Nicholas Lynch, Avantika Velho, Claudia D'Auria, Mamoun Friedrich-Grosvenor, Grace Morenko, River Prud’Homme, Brook Boughton
- Office Lead Architects: Mitchell Joachim
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Arch Production and Design - Evan Collierm GreenCastle Building Solutions, Robert Silman Associates Structural Engineers, A.J. Dederick (President) - DCM Fabrication
- Landscape Architecture: SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, Aidan Ackerman, Timothy A. Volk.
- City: New Windsor
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The Fab Tree Hab is a terrestrial reef and grafted tree structure designed as a multispecies habitat. Located near the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY, the project combines indigenous tree-grafting practices with computationally designed timber scaffolds. It reimagines architecture as a co-creative process with nature, aiming to increase biodiversity while replacing harmful industrial materials with regenerative, bio-based alternatives.