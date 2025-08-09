Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK

•
Calgary, Canada
-
Architects: MRDK
- Area: 2800 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Dworkind
-
Manufacturers: Louis Poulsen, Charlotte Fabrics, Design Within Reach, Ege Carpets, Ramacieri Soligo, Suite 22
- Category: Infrastructure, Airport, Interior Design
- Lead Team: Benjamin Lavoie Laroche
- Design Team: David Dworkind
- City: Calgary
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into the Transborder terminal of Calgary International Airport, the Aspire WestJet Garden Lounge is a tranquil expansion of the existing Aspire lounge. The project began with the simple yet poetic idea of walking from the main lounge into the garden. A new opening was carved into the original wall, allowing guests to flow seamlessly into the garden addition with its 40-foot ceilings, expansive skylights, and a full-height curtain wall.