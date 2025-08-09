Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. Canada
  5. Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK

Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK

Save

Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - Image 2 of 19Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - Exterior PhotographyAspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - Image 4 of 19Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - Image 5 of 19Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Infrastructure, Airport, Interior Design
Calgary, Canada
  • Architects: MRDK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Dworkind
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen, Charlotte Fabrics, Design Within Reach, Ege Carpets, Ramacieri Soligo, Suite 22
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK - Image 2 of 19
© David Dworkind

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into the Transborder terminal of Calgary International Airport, the Aspire WestJet Garden Lounge is a tranquil expansion of the existing Aspire lounge. The project began with the simple yet poetic idea of walking from the main lounge into the garden. A new opening was carved into the original wall, allowing guests to flow seamlessly into the garden addition with its 40-foot ceilings, expansive skylights, and a full-height curtain wall.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MRDK
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInfrastructureTransportationAirportInterior DesignCanada
Cite: "Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK" 09 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032139/aspire-westjet-lounge-mrdk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags