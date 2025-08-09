Aspire Westjet Lounge / MRDK

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked into the Transborder terminal of Calgary International Airport, the Aspire WestJet Garden Lounge is a tranquil expansion of the existing Aspire lounge. The project began with the simple yet poetic idea of walking from the main lounge into the garden. A new opening was carved into the original wall, allowing guests to flow seamlessly into the garden addition with its 40-foot ceilings, expansive skylights, and a full-height curtain wall.