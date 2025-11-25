Germantown Artist Studio and Home / B—KD

•
Germantown, United States
-
Architects: B—KD
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Maksim Akelin, Chris Mottalini
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Matei Denes, Angelo Jones, Lauren Uhis
- General Constructing: Montana Contracting
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: TYLin
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: E4P Consulting Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: C.T. Male Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Self-Secured Networks
- City: Germantown
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. This artist studio and residence for textile and ceramic artist Miranda Fengyuan Zhang is set at the edge of a forested hill and flat farmland in Germantown, New York. Much like Zhang's work, the building is a study in duality, texture, and tradition.