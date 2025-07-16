ReclaYm House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

-
Architects: Luigi Rosselli Architects
- Area: 580 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Clinton Weaver
- Category: Houses
- Design Architect : Luigi Rosselli
- Project Architect: Jane McNeill, Lluis Molins Calvet
- Interior Design: Romaine Alwill for Atelier Alwill
- Landscape Design: Will Dangar for Dangar Barin Smith
- Builder: GNC Quality
- Joinery: Blank Joinery
- Structural Engineer: Geoff Ninnes Fong & Partners
- Brick Manufacturer: Krause Bricks
- Council: Woollahra Council
- City: Sydney
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Residing in good company, situated as it is in close proximity to a cluster of other Luigi Rosselli Architects designed homes, and built in the late 1930s, internally this house holds a number of desirable Art Deco features; externally, however, its original façade was an austere pastiche of Scotland sur Med. Located on a hilltop, the home commands eagle's nest views of both the city and Sydney Harbour, but the trade-off for such blessed vistas is the steep sloping site the house is built on; an aspect that sadly became too difficult for the previous owner – a wine merchant and widower – who moved out in favour of somewhere with fewer stairs and gentler gradients.