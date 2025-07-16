ReclaYm House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

+ 26

Category: Houses

Design Architect : Luigi Rosselli

Project Architect: Jane McNeill, Lluis Molins Calvet

Interior Design: Romaine Alwill for Atelier Alwill

Landscape Design: Will Dangar for Dangar Barin Smith

Builder: GNC Quality

Joinery: Blank Joinery

Structural Engineer: Geoff Ninnes Fong & Partners

Brick Manufacturer: Krause Bricks

Council: Woollahra Council

City: Sydney

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Residing in good company, situated as it is in close proximity to a cluster of other Luigi Rosselli Architects designed homes, and built in the late 1930s, internally this house holds a number of desirable Art Deco features; externally, however, its original façade was an austere pastiche of Scotland sur Med. Located on a hilltop, the home commands eagle's nest views of both the city and Sydney Harbour, but the trade-off for such blessed vistas is the steep sloping site the house is built on; an aspect that sadly became too difficult for the previous owner – a wine merchant and widower – who moved out in favour of somewhere with fewer stairs and gentler gradients.