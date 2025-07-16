Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. ReclaYm House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

ReclaYm House / Luigi Rosselli Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Sydney, Australia
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Architect : Luigi Rosselli
  • Project Architect: Jane McNeill, Lluis Molins Calvet
  • Interior Design: Romaine Alwill for Atelier Alwill
  • Landscape Design: Will Dangar for Dangar Barin Smith
  • Builder: GNC Quality
  • Joinery: Blank Joinery
  • Structural Engineer: Geoff Ninnes Fong & Partners
  • Brick Manufacturer: Krause Bricks
  • Council: Woollahra Council
  • City: Sydney
  • Country: Australia
© Clinton Weaver

Text description provided by the architects. Residing in good company, situated as it is in close proximity to a cluster of other Luigi Rosselli Architects designed homes, and built in the late 1930s, internally this house holds a number of desirable Art Deco features; externally, however, its original façade was an austere pastiche of Scotland sur Med. Located on a hilltop, the home commands eagle's nest views of both the city and Sydney Harbour, but the trade-off for such blessed vistas is the steep sloping site the house is built on; an aspect that sadly became too difficult for the previous owner – a wine merchant and widower – who moved out in favour of somewhere with fewer stairs and gentler gradients.

Cite: "ReclaYm House / Luigi Rosselli Architects" 16 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032137/reclaym-house-luigi-rosselli-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

