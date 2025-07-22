House Mokusei / atelier yoo

•
Kyoto, Japan
-
Architects: atelier yoo
- Area: 175 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kazuoki Yasugi, Song Gao
-
Manufacturers: IBIboard, LIXIL
-
Lead Architects: Xiaodi Sun
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Xiaodi Sun, Yuling Yan
- Engineering: Takumi Kobo
- Landscape: Rokkaku Zouen
- City: Kyoto
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. This project concerns the renovation of a century-old Kyo-machiya located in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto. The goal was to transform the traditional townhouse into a lodging facility for travelers.