Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House Mokusei / atelier yoo

House Mokusei / atelier yoo

Save

House Mokusei / atelier yoo - Exterior Photography, Wood, CourtyardHouse Mokusei / atelier yoo - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassHouse Mokusei / atelier yoo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Stairs, DoorHouse Mokusei / atelier yoo - Image 5 of 48House Mokusei / atelier yoo - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Houses, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: atelier yoo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kazuoki Yasugi, Song Gao
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  IBIboard, LIXIL　
  • Lead Architects: Xiaodi Sun
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Design Team: Xiaodi Sun, Yuling Yan
  • Engineering: Takumi Kobo
  • Landscape: Rokkaku Zouen
  • City: Kyoto
  • Country: Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Mokusei / atelier yoo - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Kazuoki Yasugi

Text description provided by the architects. This project concerns the renovation of a century-old Kyo-machiya located in Shimogyo Ward, Kyoto. The goal was to transform the traditional townhouse into a lodging facility for travelers.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
atelier yoo
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "House Mokusei / atelier yoo" 22 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032123/house-mokusei-atelier-yoo> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kazuoki Yasugi

木犀旅馆 / atelier yoo

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags