Multimodal Hub and Offices / DREAM + AIA Life Designers

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Transportation, Office Buildings
Nantes, France
Multimodal Hub and Offices / DREAM + AIA Life Designers - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Weiner

A New Urban Landmark — Renowned for its quality of life, Nantes stands out for its attractiveness and strikingly consistent growth. As the leading metropolis in Western France, the city is gradually reshaping its contours to meet the needs and aspirations of the times. Located in the immediate vicinity of the new Nantes train station, the Multimodal Hub and its offices are part of the dynamic metamorphosis of the district. This new architectural complex symbolizes the link between the historic districts to the north and the new Euronantes district to the south, as part of the major urban renewal project being carried out throughout the city.

DREAM
AIA Life Designers
GlassConcrete

Cite: "Multimodal Hub and Offices / DREAM + AIA Life Designers" 18 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032118/multimodal-hub-and-offices-dream-plus-aia-life-designers> ISSN 0719-8884

