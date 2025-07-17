House at the Harbor / Powerhouse Company

+ 21

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Anchored in Elegance - Powerhouse Company Delivers Huis aan de Haven: A New Landmark in Leeuwarden's New Urban District | On the southern edge of Leeuwarden, the Huis aan de Haven residential building has been completed. Designed by Powerhouse Company for MWPO and built by Reitsma Bouw, it serves as a striking landmark in Middelsee, the newest urban development in the city. Surrounded by water and greenery, the area offers an authentic northern Dutch atmosphere. With its modern appearance and strategic location, the apartment complex presents a contemporary interpretation of the region's maritime identity.