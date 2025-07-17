The Borgloon Fruit Station / Burolandschap

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The station area of Borgloon has undergone a transformation into a vibrant meeting place and a symbolic gateway to the 'Fruit Route'. The Loon Fruit Station features a unique planting concept, immerses visitors in the rich history of fruit cultivation, and references the former railway line that once traversed the landscape in several ways. The thorough transformation of Borgloon's station area is part of the realisation of the Fruit Route. The "Fruit Line" is the nickname for railway line 23, which was constructed in 1879 between Sint-Truiden and Tongeren, primarily used to transport fruit and sugar beets. The tracks were dismantled in 1971, but the route is still visible today as a straight line cutting through the landscape, now serving as a cycling path. The Fruit Route connects Sint-Truiden, Borgloon, and Tongeren through a long green corridor.