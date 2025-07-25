Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio

The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassThe Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, ChairThe Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, GlassThe Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - Image 5 of 21The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - More Images+ 16

Offices, Offices Interiors
United Kingdom
  • Architects: Universal Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12450
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Chris Tirrell
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Clayworks, Lightforms, Organoid, Rawside, Studio Kajsa Willner, Studio Sarmite, Søuld
  • Lead Team: Related Argent, Paul Gulati, Rebecca White, Fidel Sáenz de Ormijana, Claudia Carillo
  • Design Team: Ellen Hurst, Niels Hersmann, Mollie Forsyth, Emma Archer (Artwork and Styling)
  • Office Lead Architects: Paul Gulati (Director), Rebecca White (Associate Design Director)
  • General Constructing: McLaren, Atlantic (Joinery)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EEP
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Sandy Brown
  • Project Management: Gardiner & Theobald
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CHP Group
  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Glass
© Chris Tirrell

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of King's Cross redevelopment, The Jellicoe is a 12,450-square-meter destination workspace designed by Universal Design Studio in collaboration with Fora and the King's Cross Estate, on behalf of Related Argent. Conceived as 'Worlds within a World', the project offers diverse spatial experiences that are human-focused and adaptable, to support a new generation of workspace users.

Cite: "The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio" 25 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

