The Jellicoe Workspace / Universal Design Studio

-
Architects: Universal Design Studio
- Area: 12450 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chris Tirrell
-
Manufacturers: Clayworks, Lightforms, Organoid, Rawside, Studio Kajsa Willner, Studio Sarmite, Søuld
- Category: Offices, Offices Interiors
- Lead Team: Related Argent, Paul Gulati, Rebecca White, Fidel Sáenz de Ormijana, Claudia Carillo
- Design Team: Ellen Hurst, Niels Hersmann, Mollie Forsyth, Emma Archer (Artwork and Styling)
- Office Lead Architects: Paul Gulati (Director), Rebecca White (Associate Design Director)
- General Constructing: McLaren, Atlantic (Joinery)
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EEP
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Sandy Brown
- Project Management: Gardiner & Theobald
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: CHP Group
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of King's Cross redevelopment, The Jellicoe is a 12,450-square-meter destination workspace designed by Universal Design Studio in collaboration with Fora and the King's Cross Estate, on behalf of Related Argent. Conceived as 'Worlds within a World', the project offers diverse spatial experiences that are human-focused and adaptable, to support a new generation of workspace users.