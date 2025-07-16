YongLi Red Tile Plaza / We&Arch

•
Chengdu, China
- Category: Hotels, Restaurants & Bars
- Design Team: Yuanhua Zhang,Yanping Zhong,Qiao Qi,Ying Chen,Yuanjiang Lai,Jing Yuan,Liu Wang,Chuling Wang,Qijia Liu
- Clients: Chongzhou Yongli Rual Culture Hotel Management Co.Ltd
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The project is nestled within expansive woodlands in Chongzhou, Sichuan Province. This secluded retreat is disconnected from urban contexts, accessible solely through a single forest path. The architects have conceived the complex through an abstract settlement approach, where three distinct architectural scales - monumental pitched roofs, mid-scale geometric volumes, and clusters of compact functional units - are unified through an implicit structural logic.