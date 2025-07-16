Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
ArchDaily
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Hotels
  China
  YongLi Red Tile Plaza / We&Arch

  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Restaurants & Bars
Chengdu, China
  Architects: We&Arch
  Area: 13350
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Photographs: Hao Chen
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Rong Guan, Stucco Art
  Lead Architects: Yuanhua Zhang
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is nestled within expansive woodlands in Chongzhou, Sichuan Province. This secluded retreat is disconnected from urban contexts, accessible solely through a single forest path. The architects have conceived the complex through an abstract settlement approach, where three distinct architectural scales - monumental pitched roofs, mid-scale geometric volumes, and clusters of compact functional units - are unified through an implicit structural logic.

Materials

Concrete Brick

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Restaurants & Bars China

