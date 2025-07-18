CAPO Residence / Atelier Carle

+ 31

Category: Houses

Project Manager: Alexandre Lemoyne

Windows: Shalwi

Millwork: David Gilbert

City: Baie-Saint-Paul

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. CAPO: Building along the oblique - The project CAPO, located not far from Baie Saint-Paul in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, proposes an architectural approach that privileges the body's movement in space. The residence roots itself in the site's specific quality: a rocky cliff, perilous and at the limits of habitability. The cliff's abrupt slope, dangerous and unstable, offered an opportunity to rethink the design process and to introduce a critical dimension, despite the context of the residential commission, a deepening of our approach to the project.