  CAPO Residence / Atelier Carle

CAPO Residence / Atelier Carle

Baie-Saint-Paul, Canada
  • Project Manager: Alexandre Lemoyne
  • Windows: Shalwi
  • Millwork: David Gilbert
  • City: Baie-Saint-Paul
  • Country: Canada
CAPO Residence / Atelier Carle - Exterior Photography
© James Brittain

Text description provided by the architects. CAPO: Building along the oblique - The project CAPO, located not far from Baie Saint-Paul in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, proposes an architectural approach that privileges the body's movement in space. The residence roots itself in the site's specific quality: a rocky cliff, perilous and at the limits of habitability. The cliff's abrupt slope, dangerous and unstable, offered an opportunity to rethink the design process and to introduce a critical dimension, despite the context of the residential commission, a deepening of our approach to the project.

Atelier Carle
