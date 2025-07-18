CAPO Residence / Atelier Carle

-
Architects: Atelier Carle
- Area: 290 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:James Brittain
-
Lead Architect: Alain Carle
-
-
-
- Category: Houses
- Project Manager: Alexandre Lemoyne
- Windows: Shalwi
- Millwork: David Gilbert
- City: Baie-Saint-Paul
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. CAPO: Building along the oblique - The project CAPO, located not far from Baie Saint-Paul in the Charlevoix region of Quebec, proposes an architectural approach that privileges the body's movement in space. The residence roots itself in the site's specific quality: a rocky cliff, perilous and at the limits of habitability. The cliff's abrupt slope, dangerous and unstable, offered an opportunity to rethink the design process and to introduce a critical dimension, despite the context of the residential commission, a deepening of our approach to the project.