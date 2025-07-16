The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen

+ 25

Houses • Kea-Kythnos, Greece Architects: Sigurd Larsen

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: KKROM Services

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: COCO-MAT

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Outdoor House, set along the tranquil shores of the Aegean Sea, captures the essence of simple living under the warm summer sun of Greece. The main element of the house is a large pergola that creates a welcoming space for enjoying the Mediterranean climate to the fullest; the open roof filters intense sunlight while allowing gentle breezes to circulate freely. It prevents the floor and stone walls from accumulating and radiating heat, ensuring a comfortable and cool environment even at the height of summer.