World
The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen

The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 2 of 30The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 3 of 30The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography, Door, ConcreteThe Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen - Exterior Photography, Coast, Column

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Kea-Kythnos, Greece
  • Architects: Sigurd Larsen
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:KKROM Services
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  COCO-MAT
The Outdoor House / Sigurd Larsen - Image 2 of 30
© KKROM Services

Text description provided by the architects. The Outdoor House, set along the tranquil shores of the Aegean Sea, captures the essence of simple living under the warm summer sun of Greece. The main element of the house is a large pergola that creates a welcoming space for enjoying the Mediterranean climate to the fullest; the open roof filters intense sunlight while allowing gentle breezes to circulate freely. It prevents the floor and stone walls from accumulating and radiating heat, ensuring a comfortable and cool environment even at the height of summer.

Sigurd Larsen
Stone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGreece

