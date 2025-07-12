Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg

+ 21

Apartments • Świnoujście, Poland Architects: Maxberg

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 632 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Sylwia Gudaczewska

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: KER3MR , Konsbud , Tegola Dachy , VITIS , thomas next

Lead Architect: Karol Nieradka

Category: Apartments

Design Team: Michał Jaroszewicz, Sylwia Gudaczewska, Grzegorz Skalski

City: Świnoujście

Country: Poland

Text description provided by the architects. Creating development near the shoreline is a particularly difficult and responsible task. Pressure from investors, for whom a large and distinctive building is to their liking, not infrequently results in oversized buildings. In the case of Apartamenty Bałtycki, the overriding goal of the project was to dialogue with both the architecture of the characteristic pre-war villas of Swinoujscie and the landscape of the coastal dune where the development was located.