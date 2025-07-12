Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Poland
  5. Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg

Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg

Save

Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg - Exterior Photography, BalconyBaltycki Apartments / Maxberg - Exterior Photography, BalconyBaltycki Apartments / Maxberg - Interior Photography, Wood, BalconyBaltycki Apartments / Maxberg - Image 5 of 26Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Świnoujście, Poland
  • Architects: Maxberg
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  632
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Sylwia Gudaczewska
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  KER3MR, Konsbud, Tegola Dachy, VITIS, thomas next
  • Lead Architect: Karol Nieradka
  • Category: Apartments
  • Design Team: Michał Jaroszewicz, Sylwia Gudaczewska, Grzegorz Skalski
  • City: Świnoujście
  • Country: Poland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Sylwia Gudaczewska

Text description provided by the architects. Creating development near the shoreline is a particularly difficult and responsible task. Pressure from investors, for whom a large and distinctive building is to their liking, not infrequently results in oversized buildings. In the case of Apartamenty Bałtycki, the overriding goal of the project was to dialogue with both the architecture of the characteristic pre-war villas of Swinoujscie and the landscape of the coastal dune where the development was located.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maxberg
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPoland

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsPoland
Cite: "Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg" 12 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032032/baltycki-apartments-maxberg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags