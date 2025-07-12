Baltycki Apartments / Maxberg

•
Świnoujście, Poland
-
Architects: Maxberg
- Area: 632 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Sylwia Gudaczewska
-
Manufacturers: KER3MR, Konsbud, Tegola Dachy, VITIS, thomas next
-
Lead Architect: Karol Nieradka
- Category: Apartments
- Design Team: Michał Jaroszewicz, Sylwia Gudaczewska, Grzegorz Skalski
- City: Świnoujście
- Country: Poland
Text description provided by the architects. Creating development near the shoreline is a particularly difficult and responsible task. Pressure from investors, for whom a large and distinctive building is to their liking, not infrequently results in oversized buildings. In the case of Apartamenty Bałtycki, the overriding goal of the project was to dialogue with both the architecture of the characteristic pre-war villas of Swinoujscie and the landscape of the coastal dune where the development was located.