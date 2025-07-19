Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Reframe RV Storage / Stanley Office of Architecture

Reframe RV Storage / Stanley Office of Architecture - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Warehouse
Genelle, Canada
Reframe RV Storage / Stanley Office of Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Bryce Duffy

Text description provided by the architects. When commissioned to design a storage facility for recreational vehicles, the directive from the client was driven by economy - the building had to generate positive revenue from minimal start-up costs. Our response to this client brief was not to sacrifice quality, but to find opportunity in scarcity. We reimagined the typology of 'storage facility' by rejecting the banal metal-clad box that is commonplace across North America. Freed from this architectural constraint, our structure is designed to be robust and secure yet spacious and light, engaging through sparse detailing and finishes, and regionally grounded through material honesty.

Project gallery

