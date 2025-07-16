Abby Kortrijk / BAROZZI VEIGA

•
Kortrijk, Belgium
-
Architects: BAROZZI VEIGA
- Area: 4037 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Marcolin
-
Lead Architects: Barozzi Veiga, Fabrizio Barozzi, Alberto Veiga
-
-
-
-
- Category: Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture
- Client: Stad Kortrijk
- City: Kortrijk
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The project for Abby Kortrijk extends and transforms the historically significant complex of Groeninge Abbey into an arts space for site-specific temporary exhibitions and public events. Abby Kortrijk is a new kind of museum: a place for everyone, open and versatile, an urban living space in the wonderful setting of Begijnhof Park in the centre of Kortrijk.