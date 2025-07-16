Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Abby Kortrijk / BAROZZI VEIGA

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture
Kortrijk, Belgium
  Tab Architects: Tom Debaere, Bert Bultereys
  Competition Team: Yorgos Apostolopoulos, Jonghyun Choi, Pieter Janssens, Alessandro Lussignoli, Tea Marta, Toni Poch, Eva De Bels, Lando De Keyzer, Jonathan Toye, Ilja De Pelsmaeker
  Project Team: Pieter Janssens; Chen-Hsin Chang, Tomás Mesquita, Ivanna Sanjuán, Guillermo Sidrach, Antonis Tasoulis, Maria Ubach, Jonathan Toye, Bert Lescouhier, Bert Devos, Pieter Frantzen, Ilja De Pelsmaeker, Lotte Engelborghs, Maxime Honoré, Luisa Soares
  Client: Stad Kortrijk
  Heritage Architect: Koplamp Architecten
  Façade Consultant: Xmade
  City: Kortrijk
  Country: Belgium
Abby Kortrijk / BAROZZI VEIGA - Exterior Photography
© Simone Marcolin

Text description provided by the architects. The project for Abby Kortrijk extends and transforms the historically significant complex of Groeninge Abbey into an arts space for site-specific temporary exhibitions and public events. Abby Kortrijk is a new kind of museum: a place for everyone, open and versatile, an urban living space in the wonderful setting of Begijnhof Park in the centre of Kortrijk.

Project gallery

Cultural Architecture, Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture, Belgium
Cite: "Abby Kortrijk / BAROZZI VEIGA" 16 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags