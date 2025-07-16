Abby Kortrijk / BAROZZI VEIGA

+ 22

Category: Cultural Center, Arts & Architecture

Tab Architects: Tom Debaere, Bert Bultereys

Competition Team: Yorgos Apostolopoulos, Jonghyun Choi, Pieter Janssens, Alessandro Lussignoli, Tea Marta, Toni Poch, Eva De Bels, Lando De Keyzer, Jonathan Toye, Ilja De Pelsmaeker

Project Team: Pieter Janssens; Chen-Hsin Chang, Tomás Mesquita, Ivanna Sanjuán, Guillermo Sidrach, Antonis Tasoulis, Maria Ubach, Jonathan Toye, Bert Lescouhier, Bert Devos, Pieter Frantzen, Ilja De Pelsmaeker, Lotte Engelborghs, Maxime Honoré, Luisa Soares

Client: Stad Kortrijk

Heritage Architect: Koplamp Architecten

Façade Consultant: Xmade

City: Kortrijk

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The project for Abby Kortrijk extends and transforms the historically significant complex of Groeninge Abbey into an arts space for site-specific temporary exhibitions and public events. Abby Kortrijk is a new kind of museum: a place for everyone, open and versatile, an urban living space in the wonderful setting of Begijnhof Park in the centre of Kortrijk.