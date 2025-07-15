Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Dynafit Headquarters / BAROZZI VEIGA

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Office Buildings
Kiefersfelden, Germany
  Category: Office Buildings
  Design Team (Competition): Yorgos Apostolopoulos, Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Oskar Jobin, Kim-Lou Monnier, Alessandro Lussignoli, Rodrigo Martinez, Martin Meinecke, Miguel Pereira Vinagre, Toni Poch, Verena Recla, Andrei Sashko, Rob Scott, Nelly Vitiello
  Design Team (Development): Verena Recla; Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Caterina Delaini, Marta Grządziel, Hannes Lukesch, Vasco Marcolin, Cristian Munteanu, Sofia Pozzoli, Maxime Soquet, Elvira Turek, Maria Ubach, Anina Weber
  Client: Dynafit, Mountain Experience Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH
  Project Controlling: Plan Team
  Facade Consultant: Knippers Helbig
  Landscape Architect: Henning Larsen
  City: Kiefersfelden
  Country: Germany
Dynafit Headquarters / BAROZZI VEIGA - Image 10 of 30
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the main headquarters of Dynafit in Kiefersfelden is integrated into its natural surroundings, in the Eno Valley, as a striking visual landmark; a volume composed of the fusion of two pyramidal bodies, visible from the highway connecting Germany and Austria, aiming to become part of the landscape that defines the valley.

BAROZZI VEIGA
