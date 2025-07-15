Dynafit Headquarters / BAROZZI VEIGA

+ 25

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team (Competition): Yorgos Apostolopoulos, Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Oskar Jobin, Kim-Lou Monnier, Alessandro Lussignoli, Rodrigo Martinez, Martin Meinecke, Miguel Pereira Vinagre, Toni Poch, Verena Recla, Andrei Sashko, Rob Scott, Nelly Vitiello

Design Team (Development): Verena Recla; Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Caterina Delaini, Marta Grządziel, Hannes Lukesch, Vasco Marcolin, Cristian Munteanu, Sofia Pozzoli, Maxime Soquet, Elvira Turek, Maria Ubach, Anina Weber

Client: Dynafit, Mountain Experience Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH

Project Controlling: Plan Team

Facade Consultant: Knippers Helbig

Fire Consultant: K33 Brandschutz - Riedner Wagner+Partner

Landscape Architect: Henning Larsen

City: Kiefersfelden

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the main headquarters of Dynafit in Kiefersfelden is integrated into its natural surroundings, in the Eno Valley, as a striking visual landmark; a volume composed of the fusion of two pyramidal bodies, visible from the highway connecting Germany and Austria, aiming to become part of the landscape that defines the valley.