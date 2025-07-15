Dynafit Headquarters / BAROZZI VEIGA

•
Kiefersfelden, Germany
-
Architects: BAROZZI VEIGA
- Area: 10200 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi, Brigida González
-
Lead Architects: Fabrizio Barozzi, Alberto Veiga
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team (Competition): Yorgos Apostolopoulos, Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Oskar Jobin, Kim-Lou Monnier, Alessandro Lussignoli, Rodrigo Martinez, Martin Meinecke, Miguel Pereira Vinagre, Toni Poch, Verena Recla, Andrei Sashko, Rob Scott, Nelly Vitiello
- Design Team (Development): Verena Recla; Andrea Bergamini, Paola Calcavecchia, Caterina Delaini, Marta Grządziel, Hannes Lukesch, Vasco Marcolin, Cristian Munteanu, Sofia Pozzoli, Maxime Soquet, Elvira Turek, Maria Ubach, Anina Weber
- Client: Dynafit, Mountain Experience Beteiligungs-Holding GmbH
- Project Controlling: Plan Team
- Facade Consultant: Knippers Helbig
- Fire Consultant: K33 Brandschutz - Riedner Wagner+Partner
- Landscape Architect: Henning Larsen
- City: Kiefersfelden
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The proposal for the main headquarters of Dynafit in Kiefersfelden is integrated into its natural surroundings, in the Eno Valley, as a striking visual landmark; a volume composed of the fusion of two pyramidal bodies, visible from the highway connecting Germany and Austria, aiming to become part of the landscape that defines the valley.