JOMOO Headquarters / OMA

Category: Office Buildings, Skyscrapers

Partner: Chris van Duijn

Project Architect: Chen Lu, Lingxiao Zhang

Concept: Mark Bavoso, Slava Savova, Sebastian Schulte, Ricky Suen, Gabriele Ubareviciute

Schematic: Pu Hsien Chan, Alan Lau, Chen Lu, Slava Savova, Sebestrian Schulte, Ricky Suen, Gabriele Ubareviciute, Yue Wu, Adisak Yavilas

Design Development: Cecilia Lei, Chen Lu, Kevin Mak, Ricky Suen, Connor Sullivan, Gabriele Ubareviciute

Construction Administration: Lingxiao Zhang, Chen Lu

Local Architect: Huayi Design

Facade Consultant: VS-A

City: Xiamen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. JOMOO Headquarters is the first office campus for China's largest sanitaryware company. Located in Xiamen's central business district, the building stands between dense high-rises on one side and forested hills on the other, encapsulating the coexistence of nature and urbanization that defines the island city's landscape.