JOMOO Headquarters / OMA

•
Xiamen, China
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings, Skyscrapers
- Partner: Chris van Duijn
- Project Architect: Chen Lu, Lingxiao Zhang
- Concept: Mark Bavoso, Slava Savova, Sebastian Schulte, Ricky Suen, Gabriele Ubareviciute
- Schematic: Pu Hsien Chan, Alan Lau, Chen Lu, Slava Savova, Sebestrian Schulte, Ricky Suen, Gabriele Ubareviciute, Yue Wu, Adisak Yavilas
- Design Development: Cecilia Lei, Chen Lu, Kevin Mak, Ricky Suen, Connor Sullivan, Gabriele Ubareviciute
- Construction Administration: Lingxiao Zhang, Chen Lu
- Local Architect: Huayi Design
- Facade Consultant: VS-A
- City: Xiamen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. JOMOO Headquarters is the first office campus for China's largest sanitaryware company. Located in Xiamen's central business district, the building stands between dense high-rises on one side and forested hills on the other, encapsulating the coexistence of nature and urbanization that defines the island city's landscape.