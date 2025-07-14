Haksanjae Private Library and Residence / CHAWOOCHAWOO

+ 27

Category: Library, Houses

Lead Team: Jihyo Woo

City: Gangneung-si

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Haksanjae is a private library designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 volumes. In addition to the collection space, it includes a workspace for writing and lecturing, as well as a modest residential component for occasional stays. The client, a former university professor of history, sought a space in which to house an extensive personal book collection following retirement.