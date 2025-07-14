Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Haksanjae Private Library and Residence / CHAWOOCHAWOO

Library, Houses
Gangneung-si, South Korea
Haksanjae Private Library and Residence / CHAWOOCHAWOO - Exterior Photography
© Jaewoo Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Haksanjae is a private library designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 volumes. In addition to the collection space, it includes a workspace for writing and lecturing, as well as a modest residential component for occasional stays. The client, a former university professor of history, sought a space in which to house an extensive personal book collection following retirement.

CHAWOOCHAWOO
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Haksanjae Private Library and Residence / CHAWOOCHAWOO" 14 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032024/haksanjae-private-library-and-residence-chawoochawoo> ISSN 0719-8884

