Haksanjae Private Library and Residence / CHAWOOCHAWOO

•
Gangneung-si, South Korea
-
Architects: CHAWOOCHAWOO
- Area: 212 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Jaewoo Lee, Jangsup Cha, CHAWOOCHAWOO
-
Lead Architects: Yoonji Cha, Jihyo Woo
- Lead Team: Jihyo Woo
- City: Gangneung-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Haksanjae is a private library designed to accommodate approximately 10,000 volumes. In addition to the collection space, it includes a workspace for writing and lecturing, as well as a modest residential component for occasional stays. The client, a former university professor of history, sought a space in which to house an extensive personal book collection following retirement.