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Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común

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Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - Exterior PhotographyMuyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - Image 3 of 36Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - Image 4 of 36Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - Image 5 of 36Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Temporary Installations
Iquitos, Peru
  • Architects: Espacio Común
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Arquitectura: Daniel Canchán Zúñiga, Paula Villar Pastor, María Hidalgo Mera, Jimena González Ochoa
  • Construcción: Rafael Silvano Tanchiva, Segundo Salinas Torres, Juan García Silva, Teddy Fasabi Huaya, Jhenz Cachique Gonzales, Jair Cachique Gonzales, Jhoisy Vela Huanio, Armando Infante Chota
  • Gestión Comunitaria: Natalia Power Morán, Estrella Rengifo Jaba, Brayan Ibaran Vilca, Livia Silvano Pacaya
  • Arte: David Orlando del Águila, Violeta Chiang
  • Clientes & Colaboradores: Comunidad del barrio Pueblo Libre, Belén, Iquitos, Estrellita de Jesús Early Childhood School, Proyecto Muyuna, The Supporting Act Foundation, Bertha Foundation, Asociación ProPurús, Natura Perú
  • City: Iquitos
  • Country: Peru
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Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común - Image 3 of 36
© Eleazar Cuadros

Text description provided by the architects. During the rising of the Itaya River in May 2025, Espacio Común, in collaboration with residents of Belén in Iquitos, built a floating stage for Muyuna Fest, a film festival that defends the world’s forests by giving voice—through cinema—to Amazonian communities. Located in front of Estrellita de Jesús school, the intervention responded to the amphibious logic of the territory and to local cultural practices, offering a temporary yet powerful infrastructure for public life.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsPeru
Cite: "Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común" [Escenario Flotante Principal de Muyunafest 2025 / Espacio Común] 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032018/muyunafest-2025-main-floating-stage-espacio-comun> ISSN 0719-8884

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