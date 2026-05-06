Muyunafest 2025 Main Floating Stage / Espacio Común

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Category: Temporary Installations

Arquitectura: Daniel Canchán Zúñiga, Paula Villar Pastor, María Hidalgo Mera, Jimena González Ochoa

Construcción: Rafael Silvano Tanchiva, Segundo Salinas Torres, Juan García Silva, Teddy Fasabi Huaya, Jhenz Cachique Gonzales, Jair Cachique Gonzales, Jhoisy Vela Huanio, Armando Infante Chota

Gestión Comunitaria: Natalia Power Morán, Estrella Rengifo Jaba, Brayan Ibaran Vilca, Livia Silvano Pacaya

Arte: David Orlando del Águila, Violeta Chiang

Clientes & Colaboradores: Comunidad del barrio Pueblo Libre, Belén, Iquitos, Estrellita de Jesús Early Childhood School, Proyecto Muyuna, The Supporting Act Foundation, Bertha Foundation, Asociación ProPurús, Natura Perú

City: Iquitos

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. During the rising of the Itaya River in May 2025, Espacio Común, in collaboration with residents of Belén in Iquitos, built a floating stage for Muyuna Fest, a film festival that defends the world’s forests by giving voice—through cinema—to Amazonian communities. Located in front of Estrellita de Jesús school, the intervention responded to the amphibious logic of the territory and to local cultural practices, offering a temporary yet powerful infrastructure for public life.